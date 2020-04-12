Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the drop-dead gorgeous puzzle-platformer GRIS, the arrival of Thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light, and the fantastic run-and-gun platformer Door Kickers: Action Squad. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of April 6th, 2020.

Games

GRIS

Android Police coverage: Award-winning indie darling GRIS now avilable on the Play Store (Updated)

GRIS is a console and PC port that made its way to Android recently, and as you can see in the trailer and screenshots below, it's a beautiful game. Luckily the title's puzzle-based platforming offers a ton of fun on top of the quality visuals, which rounds out this game as an exceptionally polished release. Better yet, the music is totally on point, and really, the only downside is that this is a short game that can be beaten in a single sitting. Still, it's a quality port that's definitely worth the asking price, so don't miss out.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sky: Children of the Light

Android Police coverage: Sky: Children of the Light finally lands on Android, and it was worth the wait

It may have taken a while, but Sky: Children of the Light is finally here, and it would appear the wait was well worth it. This is a third-person exploration game that's similar in style to the developer's previous work, such as Journey and Flower. This means exploration is the key to success, and thanks to the game's multiplayer aspects, you can explore the title's seven levels with a buddy or two quite easily. Now, this is a free-to-play release, and in-app purchases are included, but they are hardly necessary to enjoy the game. Of course, this is a demanding release, and so I would recommend playing with a top of the line phone or tablet, where you can really appreciate the game's smooth graphics and exceptional visuals.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Door Kickers: Action Squad

Android Police coverage: Side-scrolling shooter Door Kickers: Action Squad lands on the Play Store for $2.99

Door Kickers: Action Squad is a quality side-scrolling shooter that made its way to Android this week. The game has been available on Steam since 2018, and it's positively reviewed, and since it was ported to Android competently, it retains all of the fun of the PC version. Really, the only downside appears to be the lack of multiplayer, but if you're looking for an enjoyable run-and-gun single-player experience, then Door Kickers: Action Squad has you covered.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

MILLIONAIRE LIVE: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Android Police coverage: Millionaire Live is giving you 8 chances to win up to $1 million

Millionaire Live is a tie-in app for the TV show, and much like the game HQ - Trivia & Words, those that download this app will have the opportunity to win large cash prizes by participating in the quiz game as it airs. Essentially this app is a marketing tool to get people to watch the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV show while allowing fans to participate by answering the very questions that air on the show through this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Snake Core

Snake Core is the latest release from OrangePixel, and it's a game that offers a modern interpretation of the classic game Snake. So much like the original, you'll spend your time growing your body, but in this instance, your body is made up of a bunch of different soldiers. You'll get to upgrade these soldiers in order to unlock new units and earn new skills, which adds a lot of depth to what was originally a casual arcade game. So if you're looking to play through a unique take on the game of Snake, then Snake Core is a worthwhile choice.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Lost Memories

I often find that developers that lack in the art department tend to go with games where just about everything is presented as black shapes. Now, there are a few devs out there that have created some excellent titles with this design choice, but I can't say Lost Memories is one of those games. Sure, at first glance, the screenshots look pleasant enough, but the stiff animations and basic level design make it clear that the title could use a lot more polish. While the game delivers on its promise to offer relaxing gameplay, I can't say the journey was worth the price.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Railways

Railways comes from Infinity Games, a studio that knows a thing or two about minimal puzzlers, so it comes as no surprise to see that Railways offers a slick minimal theme. The title's gameplay revolves around directing commuter trains to their destination and plays similarly to Traffix, a previous Infinity Games release. More or less, Railways reminds me of Mini Metro, and that's not a bad thing.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Pandemia: Virus Outbreak

Pandemia: Virus Outbreak has been in the works since 2017, so even though it's a new release, apparently its devs have been working on it for some time. Still, it's hard to ignore the possibility that the game was released this week to capitalize on current events, which comes off as a little distasteful. Then again, if you're looking for a decision-based card swiping game that's similar in style to the many Reigns titles currently available, then Pandemia: Virus Outbreak should scratch that itch.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Drop Wizard

Drop Wizard comes from the indie game studio Neutronized, so even though Drop Wizard Tower was published by Nitrome, the entire series appears to be Neutronized's property. The gameplay revolves around clearing each stage of enemies, and of course, there are a few boss fights in the mix to keep things interesting. There are over sixty levels to complete, and the 16-bit soundtrack is simply fantastic.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

htoL#NiQ: The Firefly Diary

Nippon Ichi Software has released htoL#NiQ: The Firefly Diary on the Play Store, and it's a solid port. It's a puzzle-based platformer that offers cute anime art. Conveniently, the game's story revolves around a little girl that has lost her memory (not very original, I know), and so it will be your job to hunt down her parents through the use of fireflies as a tool to direct the little girl's movements. It's a fun game that should last most people at least seven hours, though the price is through the roof.

Monetization: $17.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sonar Smash

Sonar Smash is an adorable arcade game that offers gameplay similar to that of an endless round of Space Invaders. You'll play the role of a dolphin, and it will be your job to take down every other sea creature by shooting your sonar in their face. As you would expect, these sea creatures never stop advancing, and so you'll earn rewards as you play that can be used to upgrade your sonar abilities.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Great Escapes - Free To Play Room Escape Game

Great Escapes comes from Glitch Games, a developer that already offers a solid library of escape room titles through the Google Play Store. This is how you know that a fresh release from the studio is worth looking into if you're a fan of the dev's previous releases. As always, you'll spend your time hunting down clues and solving puzzles, and best of all, the hint system is free to use, so you'll never have to worry about getting stuck on a difficult puzzle.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $2.49

SudoBlocks

SudoBlocks is another new release form Infinity Games this week, and it's also a minimal puzzler. This time around, you can expect a game that mixes Sudoku mechanics with a block-based puzzle game. Essentially you'll choose from one of three random tiles at the bottom of the screen to form blocks and lines that clear the board above. As you would expect, the tile you place may leave some stragglers behind, and so clearing the board is a lot more difficult than it sounds, which is precisely why the game is so enjoyable, it offers a challenge.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $6.99

Vanguard ZERO

Vanguard ZERO is the latest in a long string of card-based RPGs to land on the Play Store, and it would appear that the game isn't balanced very well, and so user reviews are mostly negative. It would also appear that this mobile release is based on the physical card game Vanguard, but its rules have been changed to better suit mobile, and so fans aren't very happy. Man, it's almost like these sort of games are rushed to market with the idea they'll rake in cash for as little of an investment as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $6.99

Hellrider 3

Hellrider 3 is a swipe-based auto-racer, but unlike the competition, there's a bunch of unusual game mechanics in this release. What this means is that you'll auto-race down a perilous highway filled with obstacles and enemies, which is typical for an auto-racer, but the twist is that you'll get to attack your enemies while you ride, and you'll even get a chance to steal their vehicles. So yes, this is yet another mobile auto-racer, but at least it offers a slick theme and enjoyable gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.49

Dino Dungeon

Dino Dungeon is an early access release that offers puzzle-based platforming. It will be your job to reach the goal in each level, and in order to do this, you'll have to push around blocks so that they cover up obstacles while creating a clear path to your goal. Each level offers a selection of blocks that you can choose from, and so the order the blocks are placed can play a significant role in solving each puzzle.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

Disorder

Disorder is the latest release from NetEase, and it's a third-person shooter that offers in-match upgrades, so plays a bit like a MOBA even though shooting is the primary mechanic. As you would expect, the game is already monetized to the hilt, and so Season 0 will be kicking off soon. Essentially this is a lackluster Fortnite and PUBG clone that offers exactly what you would expect, bugs, and uneven matchmaking.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Too Many Cooks

Too Many Cooks is a casual food prep game with a multiplayer bend. Like most cooking games, it will be your job to assemble the dishes your customer's order, but because of the multiplayer aspect, you'll have to share your tools with other players, which is where the title's cooperation mechanics come into play. Sure, there is a solo mode for those that would prefer to play alone, but I find the game is a lot more fun when playing with friends. Just keep in mind that the title is monetized poorly and that extended sessions can really wear out your fingers.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

