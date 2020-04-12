Garmin's line of wearables are some of the more fitness-oriented watches available, designed not only to help you with every kind of workout but to function as a fully-featured smartwatch. Today, Garmin has placed its Vívoactive 4 and 4s watches on sale for just $270, a full $80 off the standard retail price.

The Vívoactive 4 comes with a full suite of health and fitness tracking, including a pulse ox sensor, stress tracking, menstrual tracking, respiration and heart rate monitor, sleep monitoring, and breathing exercises. In addition to the health tracking, it also features music playback from Spotify, Deezer, or Amazon Music, Garmin's proprietary wallet Garmin Pay, and interactive notifications from your phone.

The Vívoactive 4 is available in the 45mm size in Slate and Silver, while the Vívoactive 4S is available in somewhat-smaller 40mm form in Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Slate. The sale is scheduled to run through April 14th, with free shipping on your order.