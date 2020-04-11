When stuck at home with little to do, people turn to social media. TikTok is amongst the most popular ones these days, as the app was the second most downloaded free app on the Play Store at the end of March. It's now so popular that it passed one billion installs on the Play Store.

Although TikTok has been massively gaining popularity during the past year, it seems the ongoing pandemic has boosted its downloads. We've already seen the app grow from the third position in the free apps section to second, and it's now passed the one billion threshold.

This does make sense, as it's a free source of endless entertainment, which is more than welcome during the pandemic. In fact, TikTok has also taken measures to reduce bandwidth consumption, as an extensive usage of the service could have an impact on the overall Internet connectivity.