Samsung's first shot at a voice assistant was S Voice, an incredibly mediocre product that debuted with the Galaxy S3. It was later preinstalled on most Samsung devices produced from 2012 to 2017, and was finally replaced by the marginally-better Bixby assistant starting with the Galaxy S8. S Voice has remained functional all this time, but that won't be true for much longer.

Samsung told SamMobile that the S Voice digital assistant will be discontinued on June 1st, 2020. After that point, all queries will be answered with "I'm unable to process your request."

Screenshots from our original hands-on with S Voice in 2012

It's unlikely that anyone will miss S Voice, since most of the devices it was installed on will still be able to use Google Assistant (or at least the older Google Search). However, some of Samsung's older wearables that were never updated to use Bixby will be stuck with no voice assistant. Sorry, Galaxy Gear owners.