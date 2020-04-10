This story was originally published and last updated .
The Motorola One Power was one of the first of the company's phones to get Android 10. If custom ROMs are more your style, Motorola has now released the kernel source code for the Android 10 update, making it easier for developers to create ROMs and recoveries based on Android 10.
Motorola has uploaded the Android 10 kernel source for "chef" to its public GitHub repository — making it the company's first Android 10 kernel release. "Chef" actually refers to two devices that share similar hardware: the Android One-based Motorola One Power, and the P30 Note that uses Motorola's own software stack.
The One Power already has a decent custom ROM scene, so this Android 10 release should keep that alive. Developers can get the source package from the link below.
Moto One Hyper too
The kernel source for the Moto One Hyper (codenamed Def) with Android 10 has also been released. You can find it here.
Motorola One Vision and One Action
The Motorola One Vision (which received Android 10 back in January) and the One Action join the ranks of the other phones from the One line as Motorola now offers the Android 10 kernel source for both. You can view and download it for the One Vision here (codenamed kane) and the One Action here (codenamed troika).
Motorola One
Motorola has now published Android 10 kernel source code for "deen" (no, not dean), better known as the regular Moto One. You can find the package here.
- Source:
- GitHub
