Google loves A/B testing almost as much as it enjoys draining your battery through Play Services updates. At this point, it's a staple of Android, for better or worse, and it won't be going away anytime soon. Recently some users have started to notice just such a test in Gboard and from the sounds of things they aren't happy about it at all.

Left: New logo in the spacebar. Right: Chosen language in the spacebar.

The most prominent change is that spacebar cosmetic alteration, but there's something far worse happening here: The Google search shortcut next to the prediction bar is gone, hampering one of the most useful features Gboard has to offer.

Now, Google isn't the first company to put a logo on the spacebar. Swiftkey has had a logo there for as long as I can remember, and I don't recall anybody freaking out about it. Does it look good? No, and it's not needed at all. For those of you who have more than one language or keyboard type setup in Gboard, there's good news; you'll continue to see your chosen languages there as before.

Sadly, there's more to this story than cosmetic changes that, while annoying, won't hurt functionality. The search button previously found to the left of the prediction bar has disappeared. Previously it could be toggled on and off in settings>search, but that option is also missing. Now we're left with a small arrow that, when expanded, shows the toolbar options from before. You can still access search from here, but it's nowhere near as convenient as the dedicated button.

As things stand, there's no way to go back, so unless Google feels like bringing back the search button and removing the new logo, we're stuck with it.