Asus was relatively quick with its Android 10 rollout that reached the ZenFone 6 and 5Z in November, while the gaming-centric ROG Phone II got the update about a month back. With the flagships now covered, the Taiwanese brand wasn’t expected to extend the software coverage to older mid-rangers like the ZenFone 5, especially since the handset already got a major update last year. As it turns out, Asus is indeed working on its Android 10 update, and the developer version is already out.
Introduced in early 2018, the ZenFone 5 was a cheaper variant of the flagship 5Z and came running a Snapdragon 600-series chip along with Android Oreo-based ZenUI. With this developer-focused Android 10 build, Asus is stripping the OS of its software skin and is switching it to a cleaner, stock-like interface, much like its more recent handsets. While the company didn’t issue a detailed changelog, you can expect the new OS to bring all the Android 10 goodies, including dark mode and the Digital Wellbeing settings, among others. Asus notes that this release brings along a newer security patch, without specifying which, and supports Google Play system updates.
- Updated Android security patch
- Changed system to vanilla Android 10
- Supported Google Play System update
- Changed to SnapDragon Camera, Google Contacts, Google Clock, OEM FM Radio
- Supported Android 10 Dark Theme
- Added "Suggested actions and replies" in notifications’ advanced setting
- UI design changed to Android 10
- Changed to Android 10 Wi-Fi QR code sharing/scanning feature
- Changed to Android 10 notch design
- Added Adaptive brightness, Adaptive Batter, Digital Wellbeing in Settings
Asus makes it plenty clear that build v17.0615.2003.20 for the ZenFone 5 is meant for developers, so installing it on your daily driver may not be the best call, given the associated stability concerns. Weighing in at about 1.5GB, the update is available for download from the company’s official website. Do note that installing this developer build will wipe your phone’s storage, so make sure to back up your data and follow the update steps that Asus has suggested.
- Source:
- Asus
