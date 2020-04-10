Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. The end of the week is finally here, and despite sales slowing down over the last week, there are a plethora of titles check out today. First and foremost, all of the Goat Simulator games are on sale today, and Marmalade has placed a bunch of classic board games on sale as well. Of course, I would be remiss if I didn't mention the discounts for Samorost 3, Ticket to Ride: First Journey, and Football Manager 2020 Mobile. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 32 temporarily free and 63 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Analog Eternity - Palette Eternity - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Travel and dance with the Nutcracker $6.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Simple Photo Widget - Photo Widget - Gallery photo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Buggy Backup Pro $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Travel Safe - World Emergency Phone Numbers $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Robo Two VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ticket to Ride: First Journey $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- True Skate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Boxman : The Casual Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- PJ Masks: Racing Heroes $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zombie City Defense 2 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- [VIP] SweetFly : Idle Merge Sweet $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bricks Crash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cake Duel $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aero Effect $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Master: League Of Shadow - Ninja Fight $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Block Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cannon Master VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hunter Rush - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Perfect Moon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Nova Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Supercons - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Onyx Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Disney Stickers: Frozen 2 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Disney Stickers: Mickey & Friends $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixar Stickers: Onward $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixar Stickers: Toy Story 4 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Rise of Skywalker Stickers $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Coloring Book+ $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- DroidBox Unlock License $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Little Piano Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- WiFi Analyzer Pro $3.90 -> $2.70; Sale ends in 2 days
- Learn Laravel [PRO] - Laravel Tutorials - Ads Free $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Python Programming [PRO] - Python Tutorials $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- HTTP Redirection Trace $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bluetooth Commander Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Graphing Calculator | Solve| Derivatives $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen and App protection $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dictadroid - Voice Recorder $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in?
- The Weight Loss Mindset®:Lose Weight With Hypnosis $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Legends of Andor – The King’s Secret $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Bloons TD 6 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Goat Simulator $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Goat Simulator GoatZ $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Goat Simulator MMO Simulator $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Goat Simulator Payday $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Goat Simulator Waste of Space $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- IKONOMIKON - the memory game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Save the Puppies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PowBall Renaissance $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Riange Constantinople $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SimplePlanes - Flight Simulator $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SimpleRockets $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SimpleRockets 2 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Small Living World UNLOCKED $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Clue $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Construction Simulator PRO $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Samorost 3 $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Redsun RTS Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Japanese - Read & Write $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Monopoly - the money & real-estate board game! $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spencer $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Blox Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower UP DX $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hidden Expedition: The Fountain of Youth (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Iron Marines $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Kingdom Rush Origins $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Flash Call, Color Call Phone 💎 Calloop Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Galaxy S10 Wallpapers, 4k Amoled - Darknex Pro💎 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Live Wallpapers & Backgrounds 💎 WALLOOP™ PRIME $9.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nova Dark Icon Pack - Rounded Square Shaped Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Flat Dark Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flat Squircle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AmoledPapers - vibrant wallpapers $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Frosty for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- One UI Icon Pack, S10 Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
