YouTube TV is becoming an all-inclusive service for live TV streamers with features like an improved guide and major network HBO set to come on board. Even with its relatively polished overall package, the YouTube TV app for Android has still felt lacking without a proper dark mode when many Google apps already have it, including YouTube. Months after its web version got the darker theme, the Android app is finally getting the makeover, saving your eyes from that blinding white interface at night.

A couple of tipsters reported that their YouTube TV apps automatically switched to a darker gray shade, matching their device-wide theme setting. The app settings don’t seem to have a toggle for manual changes yet, though, something the main YouTube app got in October. From the splash screen to the settings page, everything has undergone a paint job, as you can see in the included screenshots.

The update appears to be server-side and has so far reached only a limited set of users running the latest version (4.14.3) of the app. It wouldn’t be surprising if the automatic dark mode also starts appearing on older versions. The newest build is live on both the Play Store and APK Mirror.

