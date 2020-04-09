- ...
We've known since Google promised it last year that Android 11 was going to get scrolling screenshots, and when the first developer previews landed, a new screenshot interface was found buried inside. Though it still hasn't been turned on for everyone yet, at least one person who flashed DP2 has the new interface.
Video via u/Xenofastiq.
We don't know if the "extend" option for scrolling screenshots might also be working, but the home screen example above wouldn't allow for scrolling screenshots anyway. The editor accessed via the "edit" button seems to look and behave as it currently does on Android 10.
The change between the old and new interfaces is likely controlled via some hidden flag, but the fact that it's being enabled for at least one person could be an indicator that the feature is almost ready. We'll have to keep an eye out when DP3 lands in the next week or two (given the original schedule — who knows if that's changed as a result of the pandemic).
