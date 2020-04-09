As we approach next week's OnePlus 8 series launch, the company is taking the opportunity to share new tidbits on a daily basis. Today, it's all about design — a post on the OnePlus forum by CEO Pete Lau goes into great detail explaining why three key tenets it calls CMF (color, material, finishing) are so important and how they relate to the upcoming flagships.

It's hard to argue that recent OnePlus handsets have been among the best-looking on the market, and if leaks are anything to go by, the OnePlus 8 series will continue this fine vein of form. According to OnePlus, its fifth-generation matte-frosted glass achieves a higher degree of haze (64-82%) than ever before, which apparently produces a gradual gradient effect and imbues a greater sense of depth. The post goes on to say that it "feels just as warm and comfortable as our first-generation Silk White back cover on the OnePlus One," which unwittingly implies a lack of any meaningful innovation.

The curved 3D glass design of the OnePlus 8 is said to provide a comfortable grip and we can also expect a thinner profile. Interestingly, a lighter weight is promised, which is good to hear as the OnePlus 7T Pro was indeed on the heavy side. The Glacial Green colorway featured in the video above looks every bit as pretty as it has done in the renders we've seen before. More than 100 color, texture, and haze combinations were tested before they arrived at that, but it would appear to have been worth it.

We don't have long to wait now until the phones are announced, not that there are likely to be many surprises left — price leaks suggest the OnePlus 8 series will be substantially more expensive than anything the company has released before. We'll find out for sure on April 14 during the live-streamed event.