Over the years, HMD Global has shown its commitment to releasing the latest Android updates for even its entry-level models. Many Nokia phones from 2018 are already running Android 10 after its rollout started late last year. Keeping up with that trend, the Finnish brand today released the newest Android flavor for one of its cheapest phones released in 2019—the Nokia 2.2.
Nokia 2.2 users, now is your chance to update to Android 10! All performance-enhancing features are now available! Stay tuned for the same update for our other Nokia phones #nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/0eTzk9hvF6
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 17, 2020
HMD executive Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter earlier today to make the release official without getting much into details. The Android 10 build is already reaching the global community, as confirmed by a Nokia 2.2 user's tweeted screenshot of the update notification, below. It lists some of the primary features of the new OS and the fact that the update includes the February security patch.
The rollout began in line with what the recent roadmap revision suggested and should reach most users in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, many newer and more popular handsets, including the Nokia 7.2, 6.2, and the Nokia 2.3 (the 2.2’s follow-up), will have to wait a little longer before they can make the jump.
Nokai 3.2 too
HMD has announced that the Nokia 3.2 is also receiving its Android 10 update, starting with more than 30 different markets. The rollout is staggered, so only 10% of users will get it today, but everyone should have it by April 12. More markets will follow later.
The update weighs over 1.3GB and brings system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation, smart reply suggestions in notifications, and the March security patch.
Image: @Bhanuka05817577
Nokia 4.2
The Nokia 4.2 has joined the Android 10 fold. As with the 3.2 which got the update a couple of days ago, the 4.2's OTA will roll out in stages, starting with 40+ markets and only 10% of users now. It'll reach 100% of users on April 14, and more markets will follow later.
