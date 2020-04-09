The original Razr was an iconic phone, and part of the appeal was that you could get it in almost any color. Motorola is banking on nostalgia to drive sales of the new foldable Razr, but it's only now releasing a second color: the previously leaked Blush Gold.

Make no mistake, this is the exact same phone that launched a few months ago with a gold and black body instead of all black. The phone is still $1,500, and it only works on Verizon. However, it's goooooooold. Admittedly, it does look pretty nice.

You can order the gold Razr directly from Motorola, but Verizon has the device as well. In fact, you might be able to get same-day delivery from Verizon in some areas. That suggests stores have the gold Razr in-stock and ready to go.