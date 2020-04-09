LineageOS is the most popular custom ROM out there, with dozens of supported devices and a few nice features over stock Android. The new Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1 was just released earlier this month, and now the project is bringing back support for two classic Google phones.

The 2016 Google Pixel and Pixel XL, code-named sailfish and marlin, respectively, are now receiving official nightly builds of the new LineageOS 17.1 ROM. Lineage has supported both phones with official Pie-based ROMs since mid-2019, but it's obviously great to see them updated to Android 10 — especially since they aren't receiving security updates from Google anymore.

Lineage has also upgraded the Nexus 6 to Android 10. Everyone's favorite phablet, also known by its code name shamu, was one of the first phones to get LineageOS 16 Pie back in 2019. It's nice to see the Nexus 6 continue to get first-class support from the project.

The LineageOS 16 Pie branch has also undergone a few changes: the Realme 2 Pro (RMX1801) is now supported, while the Xiaomi Mi A1 (tissot) is no longer receiving builds.