As well as giving you free games to claim each month, Stadia Pro memberships come with exclusive discounts designed to sweeten the deal. The latest offers include savings of up to 50% on some popular titles, with Rockstar's excellent Red Dead Redemption among them.

This week's Stadia Pro deals Red Dead Redemption 2 for $47.99 USD (20% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition for $53.59 USD (33% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition for $59.99 USD (40% off)

Kine for $10.00 USD (50% off)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for $10.00 USD (50% off)

All three RDR2 versions are on sale, as is the charming musical puzzler Kine and 2014's Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition which garnered plenty of critical praise upon its release. Head to the Stadia Store to check them out. If you've not yet tried Stadia, Google is offering two-months of Stadia Pro for free right now as it opens the platform up to more people. Perfect for these difficult times being stuck inside without much to do.