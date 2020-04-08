You would think that Android One phones are usually among the first to get new OS releases, but many Nokia devices and the Xiaomi Mi A3 prove this wrong, as a lot of them still run Android 9 to this day. That's bound to change for the Mi A3, though, as Xiaomi has started to roll out Android 10 to the handset.
The 1.3GB download brings all the goodies from the new OS to the table: You'll be able to use the system-wide dark theme and switch to the fully gestural navigation, and you can protect your privacy and increase your battery life thanks to more granular control over location permissions. There are many other, smaller changes we've collected in a roundup. However, people also report that they have some issues with the new release, such as fingerprint reader problems, mismatches in the UI, camera force quits, and even bootloops, so you might want to be careful about installing the update when your phone currently doesn't give you trouble.
It looks like the model with the global software version is the first in line to receive Android 10 while the EU-specific variant is still waiting for the new software. Either way, the update is rolling out in stages as usual and is reaching different areas around the globe already. To check if it's available to you, head to Settings -> System -> System update.
Update halted
With many bugs and issues plaguing Xiaomi's Android 10 build, it comes as no surprise that the company has decided to stop distributing the update for now, as reported by PiunkaWeb. The developers are working on a new release that fixes the problems, which everyone will receive instead.
People who have already updated to Android 10 and experience fingerprint reader issues might be able to mitigate the problem by re-adding their prints and enabling the "Show fingerprint icon when the screen is off" option in Settings. Hopefully, the fixes will roll out soon.
Rolling out again
After a month-long hiatus, Xiaomi has finally re-released Android 10 for the Mi A3, PiunikaWeb reports. The update weighs roughly 1.3GB and elevates the phone to the April security patch. Xiaomi says that it's rolling out in stages, so it might take a while until it hits your handset. Let's hope the company has really fixed all the issues that plagued its earlier Android 10 builds.
