After having an early run elsewhere around the world, Samsung is preparing to inundate the U.S. market with a half-dozen lower-cost smartphones this year — including the company's first cut-price 5G phones. Two of those phones are launching tomorrow: the Galaxy A01 and the Galaxy A51.
From left: Galaxy A01, Galaxy A51 (LTE)
The A51 is already on sale in parts of Europe as well as India. It features an 6.5" Infinity-O AMOLED display (with selfie camera punched in the top-center of it), an in-display fingerprint sensor, four rear cameras (a 48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth sensor), and a 4,000mAh battery. In the U.S., it will be equipped with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and support for microSD cards up to 512GB. Other region-specific specs are to be detailed. Pricing begins at $400.
Joining along is the Galaxy A01, which has a 5.7" 720p+ display, a teardrop-style notch, a 13MP rear camera, 2MP depth sensor, a 5MP selfie camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. It'll cost $110 from unlocked phone sellers.
Both phones will be available unlocked from Samsung and other retailers starting April 9. In addition, AT&T will be selling the A51 starting early next month.
From left: Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21
Samsung also teased out devices that it intends to release this summer. Here are the highlights:
- Galaxy A11: 6.4" HD+ Infinity-O display, three rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery, 32GB internal storage - $180
- Galaxy A21: 6.5" HD+ Infinity-O display, four rear cameras (including macro), 4,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging - $250
- Galaxy A51 5G: self-explanatory upgrade, microSD support up to 1TB - $500
- Galaxy A71 5G: 6.7" AMOLED display, four rear cameras (including a 64MP unit) and 5G - $600
Galaxy A71
- Source:
- Samsung
Comments