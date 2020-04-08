Google is making Stadia Pro free for customers for the next two months, and that includes those that sign up now. Right now, Stadia Pro service gives you access to nine games, like Destiny 2 and GRID, though you can buy others. After two months, Google will charge you $10 a month if you decide to stick with it, but you can cancel at any time. That means you can get a two-month trial for free, so long as you remember to cancel.

Google hopes the free service will help people stay a little more sane while they're stuck at home during the ongoing pandemic, while also providing a safer way to folks to socialize — just do it in-game.

There is one negative change happening as part of this announcement as well, though it's optional. To help reduce internet traffic (which is at an all-time high these days), Google is bumping Stadia's default settings down to 1080p from 4K, though you can still opt for a higher resolution if you want it.

If you were on the fence about Stadia or couldn't snag one of the earlier free trials for Stadia Pro from someone that pre-ordered it, now's your chance to give it a try for free. We liked it, but it does have drawbacks, and it's not for everyone.