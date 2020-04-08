The Galaxy S7 hasn't seen a new Android version in a long time, but until now, Samsung at least had been pushing security updates whenever it deemed them necessary. According to the company's security updates timeline, that's changing: The company won't release new patches for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge any longer, though the S7 active is still supported.
While this division across the S7 line may seem odd at first, it makes some sense. The Galaxy S7 and S7 edge were released on March 11, 2016, while the Galaxy S7 active is three months younger and came to stores June 10, 2016. The active's status may change in a few months, too, but for now, those who still use the device are eligible for critical security fixes.
There are also other changes to Samsung's plans for security updates: the Galaxy Tab A8.4 (2020), the Galaxy M21, and the Galaxy M31 will receive quarterly security updates going forward.
