Find yourself working from home, like so many of us are these days? If so, you may also need new ways to stay focused despite the potential noise and distractions of the home. Luckily, we have a deal on noise-canceling headphones that can help with just that. Amazon is currently selling the Plantronics BackBeat Go 410 wireless headphones in Graphite for only $41.88, saving buyers $38 off the usual retail price of $79.99.

We were a fan of the active noise cancellation capabilities of the Backbeat Go 410 during our review, even if it was clear that some corners got cut to offer an ANC-capable product in this price range. You can also expect to find the kind of sound quality you would expect from a long-time headphone maker like Plantronics and 8-12 hours of battery life, depending on your use of the ANC functionality.

While these headphones are decidedly from the time before USB-C standardization began taking hold, the included charging cable does come with one nifty trick up its sleeve. The USB-A connector doubles as a 3.5mm headphone jack, converting this headset from wireless to wired in a pinch.

Considering that most other headphones claiming to offer active noise cancellation anywhere close to this price come from relatively unknown brands, this offering from Plantronics will appeal to those looking for noise-canceling headphones that won't break the bank.