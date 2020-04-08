Google first revealed an updated line of Pixel Buds in October of last year, but there's still no firm release date beyond "spring." A product listing at B&H appeared two months ago, saying the buds were "coming soon," but that was later removed. Now another page about the Pixel Buds 2 has been made available, and even though it has already been taken down, nothing on the internet is ever truly deleted.

Abt Electronics, a US-based retail store, was temporarily taking pre-orders for the Pixel Buds 2 before the product page was removed. The price was set at $179.00, which matches what Google originally said the buds would cost. While the product name is listed as 'Pixel Buds 2,' both Google's initial announcement and the previously-published B&H product listing simply called them 'Pixel Buds,' so the official name likely doesn't include the number.

There isn't much in the way of new information here, but the page does confirm that the new buds offer 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, a fitted design "built with a three point anchor system," touch controls, water resistance, and one-tap pairing on any device with Fast Pair support. Below is the full product description.

With custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers, Google Pixel Buds deliver high-quality audio. Clearer calls.

Built-in sensors detect when you’re talking, and mics focused on your voice make sure background noise stays in the background. Thoughtfully designed from ear to ear.

Google Pixel Buds are designed for your comfort, based on scans of thousands of ears. You get a customizable, secure fit while the spatial vent keeps you open to the world around you. Secure Fit

Built with a three point anchor system, Google Pixel Buds combine premium comfort with a great fir to keep your earbuds secure even when working out. Stay aware.

A spatial vent keeps you connected to the world around you. Touch Control

Tap to play and pause. Swipe to change the volume. Sweat and water resistant.

Google Pixel Buds aren't afraid of a little water, so rainy days and sweaty workouts are no problem. Help on the go.

To play your favorite music, get directions, or call your mom, just say, "Hey Google."2 Understand the world around you.

Get real-time translations right in your ear,3 whether you’re ordering dinner in Tokyo or visiting your multilingual family. Power up without a plug.

Charge your Google Pixel Buds in its case or place the case on a compatible wireless charging pad.4 Pair up quickly.

With Google Pixel, pair them with just a single tap. Google Pixel Buds also easily connect with any Bluetooth™ 4.0+ laptops, tablets, Android and iOS devices. Find your earbuds.

Don’t worry about misplacing your earbuds. Find My Device makes it easy to locate Google Pixel Buds.5 Approximate Weight: Shipping: 3 lbs Footnotes: Google Assistant requires an Assistant-enabled Android 6.0+ device, Google Account, and an internet connection. Google Assistant requires an Assistant-enabled Android 6.0+ device, Google Account, and an internet connection. Music subscription(s) may be required. Device location must be enabled for access to some features. Requires a device running Android 6.0 or newer and an internet connection. For available languages go to g.co/pixelbuds/help. Wireless charger sold separately. Requires Google Pixel Buds connected with Fast Pair to a device running Android 6.0 or newer, with location history enabled.

While it's still not clear when the updated Pixel Buds will launch, at least we know everything there is to know about them.