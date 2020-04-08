OnePlus got its foot in the door by selling phones with flagship-level performance at lower prices, but it hasn't been immune to the huge increases in smartphone prices since then. This is especially evident with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, which have both taken price hikes of 140 euros and up when compared to the 7T and 7T Pro.

WinFuture was able to get able to get a look at the OP8 pricing by way of Czech retailer Alza. The prices may vary slightly based on the country, but here they are:

OnePlus 8 (8GB RAM, 128GB storage): ~719 / 729 euros

OnePlus 8 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage): ~819 / 829 euros

OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB RAM, 128GB storage): ~919 / 929 euros

OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB storage): ~1009 / 1019 euros

For comparison, the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro started at 579 euros and 759 euros, respectively. That means we're looking at price increases of at least 140 euros across the entire lineup. The 5G integration in these phones is likely a main culprit for the jump in price; as WinFuture states, the additional cost for Qualcomm's new processors, 5G licensing fees, and additional 5G modem are all likely contributors.

OnePlus 8, left to right: Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow

That said, OnePlus's latest phones will still be among the cheapest 5G-equipped devices on the market. For a direct market comparison, the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is 799 euros, and the OPPO Find X2 goes for 999 euros. OnePlus is still undercutting competitors by a healthy amount, even if it may not look that way at a glance.

OnePlus 8 Pro, left to right: Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue

The OnePlus 8 will be available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow. The Pro will also come in Onyx Black and Glacial Green, but with an Ultramarine Blue color in place of Interstellar Glow. If you'd like to learn more about the OnePlus 8 family, you can take a look at the substantial spec leak that was published yesterday.