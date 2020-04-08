Getting up to see who's at the door is so old-fashioned, but you don't want to replace your traditional doorbell with something unreliable or hard to install. If you're going to do it, you might as well do it right, and now might be the time to do it while we're all stuck at home. Arlo, Nest, and Ring all have compelling options, but there's one we think is the best choice for most people.

Nest Hello

Google's Nest division launched the Nest Hello a few years ago, and it integrates cleanly with all your other Google things. This camera requires existing low-voltage doorbell wiring, but installation is pretty simple. The Hello has high-resolution 1600p video in a square ratio so you can see the entirety of your porch, and it's HDR. That means you can see every detail even if the sun is shining directly into the camera.

The Nest Hello automatically plugs into Google Assistant speakers to announce visitors, so you can shut off your traditional indoor chime. If you've got Assistant displays or a Pixel Stand, the video feed will automatically pop up whenever someone rings the bell. The Hello saves all video to the cloud, but sadly, there's no local storage option. Google also won't save any video without a paid Nest Aware plan. That's $5 per month for five days on a single camera, and the camera itself costs $230. Check our full review here.

Arlo Video doorbell

The Arlo Video Doorbell is extremely similar to the Nest Hello—it even looks like the Nest with a bar-shaped design with a camera at the top and button at the bottom. It connects to standard low-voltage doorbell wiring, and it's a snap to install. The Arlo doorbell records clips when people walk up to the door or press the button, but it won't record continuously like the Nest Hello.

The 1538 x 1538 video is almost as good as the Nest Hello, allowing you to see most of your porch area, but we don't think the quality is quite as good as Nest. There's also limited integration with Google Assistant speakers and displays. Arlo's cloud plans start at $3 per month, but you can also use local recording via the optional hub. The $150 price tag is also much easier to swallow, but an Arlo hub will cost you another $100. Check our full review here.

Ring Doorbell 2 and 3

Unlike Arlo and Nest, Ring has numerous doorbell options, and you can use them in battery-powered mode. That's great for homes that don't have existing low-voltage doorbell wiring. Ring's most popular model right now is the Ring Doorbell 2, which retails for just south of $200. Ring integrates well with Amazon's Alexa ecosystem but not so much Assistant. It also has 1080p video, which isn't as good at showing everything in front of your door.

The Ring 3 was also just released, but it doesn't change much beyond the addition of 5GHz Wi-Fi. The Ring 3 Plus adds a secondary low-power camera system that can show you monochrome video of what happened immediately before motion was detected. As with other Ring doorbells, you don't get continuous video recording. The regular video is the same 1080p feed you get with the non-plus. Ring's devices require a $3 monthly plan for online video storage.

Our favorite

If money is no object, we think the Nest Hello offers the best overall experience with awesome HDR video and Assistant integration. However, it's expensive and doesn't record any video without a Nest Aware plan. For most people, the Arlo Video Doorbell is probably the best option. It's much cheaper, has good video, and supports local recording of you have an Arlo hub. The Ring doorbells might be a better choice if you've got Alexa devices around the home instead of Assistant, or if you don't have doorbell wiring.