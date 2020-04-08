



If you're having trouble connecting to your Nest Cam's live feed, adjust your Nest Thermostat, or set up a new Nest product right now, you aren't alone. The service is suffering (another) partial outage as we speak. Although cameras appear to be coming back, thermostats are still out.

The news follows yesterday's outage, which was a bit more widespread, and tied (we assume) to a router failure in Atlanta, which also disrupted G Suite services.

AP's Artem is unable to adjust his (many) Nest Thermostats.

Google's Nest Twitter account has been telling customers that ti's aware of the issue and working on a fix. The current Nest Status Dashboard also indicates an ongoing problem, with partial outages reported for Setup & Pairing, Nest Apps, and Nest Cam Live Video. Recorded video/video history should be unaffected. Nest Thermostats are suffering a full outage.

Artem unable to log in via the app earlier today.

DownDetector is also showing a spike in reports for Nest service issues, dwindling somewhat in the last few minutes as camera feeds seem to be returning — several of those at Android Police have seen their cameras come back online just before publication, though the dashboard and reports indicate others may still have problems.

Hopefully, the issue is resolved soon.