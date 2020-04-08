We've seen a few deals come by for some sturdy, yet affordable phones at even better prices — great for those who need a new phone in a pinch and these are definitely pinching times. Everyone's got their own budget, though, and this little number might be the right call for some. DailySteals have the Galaxy S10+ at its lowest price yet and you can get it with our exclusive promo code.

While the newer S20 series does go on sale from time to time, regular Android Police readers know that Samsung kept the S10 series in production and is selling them at lower prices. The S10+, in our particular view, was pretty much peak Galaxy last year and it arguably still is this year — abig, colorful display, decent photos and video, persistent battery life, and constantly iterating software continue to make a good phone great.

DailySteals is selling open-box, unlocked 128GB units today for $700 — $150 off MSRP. But if you put in our exclusive code at checkout, APGLXYPLS, you'll get a further $110 discount, bringing the S10+ to its all-time low price of $590. It barely beats out a previous offer in December of $599, but hey: a win's a win. There's free shipping and financing available through Affirm.

As of writing, stock is still available in Flamingo Pink, Prism Blue, and Prism White colors. Good luck.