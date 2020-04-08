There are a lot of fun 3D objects like skeletons, cars, planets, and animals you can view in Google Search, which might be perfect to pass the time while you and your kids are stuck at home. The underlying technology enabling this is called Google Play Services for AR, formerly known as ARCore. It's an engine that powers most games and applications on Android that use augmented reality effects. However, since the framework has to be tuned for each device, Google has to periodically update Play Services to support new phones and tablets. Since the last time we covered the library, 36 more devices have been added to the roster.
Without further ado, here are all the new phones and tablets that can use AR applications and games:
- LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD
- LG V60 ThinQ 5G
- Motorola moto g⁷ play
- Motorola moto g⁸
- Motorola moto g⁸ play
- Motorola moto g⁸ plus
- Motorola moto g⁸ power
- Motorola moto g⁸ power lite
- Motorola moto g stylus
- Motorola one hyper
- Motorola one macro
- Nokia 6.2
- Nokia 7.2
- Oppo F15
- Oppo Find X2
- Oppo Find X2 Pro
- Oppo K3
- Oppo Reno3 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Samsung Galaxy A71
- Samsung Galaxy M21
- Samsung Galaxy M31
- Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Sharp AQUOS sense3 basic
- Sharp S7
- Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition
- Vivo Nex 3
- Vivo Nex 3 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
The main highlights are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Motorola's G8 series of budget devices, and LG's new V60 flagship phone. It's a bit strange that Samsung's 5G phones from last year are just now being added, but better late than never, I suppose.
We've updated the article with 14 new devices, marked bold in the list above.
- Source:
- Google Developers
Comments