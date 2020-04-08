Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Things appear to be returning to normal, and so I have a smaller sales roundup to share today, though there are still more than a few standouts in today's list. Most notably, Root Explorer is on sale today for half off. Of course, if you're looking for games, then Spitkiss and Tokaido are two titles that shouldn't be missed. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 20 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- German-English Translator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Italian-English Translator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pedometer - GPS Tracker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spanish-English Translator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fast Calc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Crunch $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Robot Kati Invitational $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Shan Gui $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- IQ Test - What's your IQ? $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animal Camp - Healing Resort $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Triple Fantasy Premium $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Jumpies 3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tic Tac Toe Jumbo Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- MMUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mate 20 Icon Pack, Huawei Mate20 and P20 theme $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Learn Angular 8 [PRO] - Complete Angular 8 Path $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Javascript Programming [PRO] - Complete Path $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn React 16.9 [Pro] - ReactJs Tutorials & Guide $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Magic Fluids $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Remotix VNC, RDP, NEAR (Remote Desktop) $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rhythm Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Root Explorer $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- French Words for Kids $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in ?
- TrackyPro, Off-road GPS navigation $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Speccy - Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bury me, my Love $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro - Build & Learn $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FishWitch Halloween $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel] $7.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Paladin - Turn Based Fantasy Combat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Santa's Holiday $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spirit Roots $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 6 takes! $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Café International $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Infinite Flight - Flight Simulator $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spitkiss $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Type II: Hardcore 3D FPS with TD elements $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fun Town for Kids $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Kemono Mahjong $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Tokaido™ $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Juno Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Business Gold Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
