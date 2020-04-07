We're all deeper into the coronavirus pandemic and that Wi-Fi router of yours just isn't cutting it anymore. You hate to see it, but for a lot of people, it's true. Well, if you've been looking into getting a mesh network and are considering getting a Nest Wifi system, you can save a good bit of money today through Woot's deal of the day.

Having a Nest Wifi has certainly helped my colleague Stephen Schenck connect his entire house from third floor down to the first with a speedy internet connection. It's easy to set up, easy to track its performance, and — if you're into smart audio everywhere — the base station and all the points act as Google Assistant speakers, too. A router and two points cover up to 5,400 square feet.

The three-pack recently went on a short-lived sale from the Google Store at $299, but has since climbed back up to $349. Amazon-owned Woot, however, is offering them for $315 during its similarly-short deal of the day — it ends at 10 p.m. PDT or when supplies run out, limit three units per customer.

Notably, those who get cloud storage via Google One receive 10% credit on all Google Store purchases, so you'd effectively pay $315 directly to Google for a Nest Wifi system anyways. If you don't like having to deal with those attached strings, though, then this offer's the way to go.