Samsung, arguably the manufacturer best suited to making Android tablets, is doubling down on them. Last week, we heard about a welterweight follow-up to the Galaxy Tab S6, pictured above. This time, there's intel of not one, but two new Galaxy Tab S7 (or, if branding follows the flagship phones, Tab S20) models this year.

SamMobile is reporting on two sets of model numbers for the high-octane tablets set to be released later this year: SM-T87x and SM-T97x. The Tab S6 was released under two major branches, SM-T860 (Wi-Fi only) and SM-T865 (LTE), and other prior Tab S releases had SM-T8xx model numbers, so the SM-T9xx number would be new here.

It's suspected that the new series will come in two sizes: one with an 11" display, the other at 12.4" (the Tab S6's screen sized up at 10.5"). Larger displays mean more room, of course, with which to use the tablet's complimentary S Pen digital stylus. It also means less cramping for any keyboard accessories that will inevitably come along. That said, while we're getting up to iPad Pro territory here, these certainly aren't a Galaxy View.

In addition to the usual spec and software upgrades, the cellular versions of the new Tab S devices are also said to be equipped with 5G radios.