Leaks have already indicated that the OnePlus 8 Pro will support wireless charging (though the smaller 8 probably won't), and today the company has revealed some of the specs behind its wireless charging solution. The new Warp Charge 30 Wireless spits 30W — that's the same power as OnePlus' wired Warp Charge. If it works as advertised and doesn't get too toasty, that means similar charging speeds whether you prefer a cable or a stand.

OnePlus claims that Warp Charge 30 Wireless will charge an unspecified phone (obviously the OnePlus 8 Pro, given leaks) from 1% to 50% in just half an hour, similar to the "day's power in half an hour" claim that the wired Warp Charge managed for previous OnePlus phones. It also claims to be 97% efficient, losing very little of that power to heat, so your phone should be getting almost all of that 30W to its charging coils, with real-time communication happening between the phone and charger to better tune that power.

30W is still a lot to transmit without a wired connection. For comparison, Samsung only pulls up to 15W wirelessly in its latest Galaxy S20 series phones, and Google's most recent Pixels only pull around 11W. Big numbers like this impose some compromise. According to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, who had an interview with The Verge last week, a quiet (30db) fan handles what little heat is generated, and there's a night mode that further restricts power to prevent it from turning on if the noise bothers you.

According to Lau, Oneplus' solution runs at 20V 1.5A — that's a pretty high voltage and a big part of how Warp Charge 30 Wireless works. A series of "charge pumps" drop that voltage down and crank the amperage once it hits the phone, converting all that power into the sort of numbers we're used to seeing from wired Warp Charging (5V 6A) before being ultimately piped to the battery.

The charging technology is based on technology from OnePlus' sister/parent/partner company OPPO, though it claims to have made some tweaks to the basic recipe. As you'd likely expect, Warp Charge 30 Wireless is based on a proprietary solution, though the company is open to licensing it out.

It's also compatible with "legacy" Qi charging at 5W and 10W (EPP), which might mean some "fast" wireless charging capability for Google's Pixel 4, as well as basic wireless charging functionality for your other phones and devices.

These are some lofty claims and big numbers that OnePlus is tossing around, but we don't have too long to wait to hear more. OnePlus' upcoming 8-series launch event is set for April 14th, and we'll surely hear and see more about this and the company's new phones then.