Netflix just added support for Bixby Voice to its Android app on the Play Store, according to a recently updated changelog, and we can confirm that the feature is live and working in the latest update. Samsung device owners that actually use Bixby (presumably, such folks exist), will be able to play content via the streaming service with nothing more than their voice — like those using Google Assistant have been able to do since basically forever.

Netflix card in the Bixby Voice app, and the Bixby Marketplace listing.

The news was first announced back at Samsung's Unpacked event for the Galaxy S20 series in February, though it wasn't actually live until just the last few days — not that we spent the intervening time religiously checking Bixby for that integration, reviews for it in the Bixby Marketplace listing only started in the last two days, and it definitely wasn't there before.

We tried it out, and and you can fire off commands to start watching specific shows or search for content in the app pretty easily, about the same as you can with Google Assistant.

If the change is tied to an app update, as the recent changelog at the Play Store indicates, then it should be rolling out now, if you don't already have it. So, if you're actually using Bixby — like, by choice, willingly — you can now just ask it to fire up some Tiger King on Netflix with your voice.