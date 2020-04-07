The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a ridiculously long name, but it's still the best smartwatch money can buy. Since switching to it from Wear OS last year, I haven't looked back. The smooth and bug-free software, combined with excellent hardware and battery life make it well worth the higher price tag. If you're quick, though, you can grab it from Microsoft and get $30 off, bringing prices for each size option down to $250 and $270, respectively.

This isn't the lowest price we've seen for the Active 2, but it's certainly a good deal for those looking to get a new smartwatch. All colors and sizes are available at the discounted price, and Microsoft is offering free, fast delivery and returns. To take advantage, head over to the link below.