In October of last year, I broke the news that Dead Cells had popped up on the Play Store as a pre-registration listing, but the title was soon delisted. Sadly there was no way to know if that listing was a mistake, or if someone had simply pulled the trigger a little early. Well, there is no more need to guess. Motion Twin has announced a partnership with Playdigious to bring Dead Cells to mobile. The title is scheduled to be released on iOS sometime this summer, and an Android version "will come later."
Today's announcement doesn't really go into many details other than the fact that Playdigious will serve as the publisher for this mobile port, and that an iOS and Android release are both planned for the future, with the iOS version coming sometime this summer. We also know the iOS version will come with controller support and a single price point ($9.99) with no free-to-play mechanics in tow, so hopefully the Android version will land with similar features. At the very least Playdigious has provided an email alert system on its Dead Cells website for those that would like to register so that they will receive a notification once the game is available on their platform of choice.
I suppose it was obvious that Dead Cells would eventually make its way to mobile, especially after an accidental Play Store listing that came complete with a pre-registration button. Heck, it would even appear that the once-removed Play Store listing has made a return, though all information has been blanked out. Whether or not this page will serve as the official listing upon release remains to be seen, but it may be something to keep an eye on in the coming months as development of the Dead Cells mobile port progresses.
Prepare to hone your thumbs and skills!
Dead Cells will slay its way to iOS devices this summer
Paris, France – May 7th: Motion Twin, the award-winning French studio, partners up with Playdigious, the established publisher behind Evoland 2 and Cultist Simulator mobile, to adapt and publish the critically acclaimed roguevania Dead Cells on iPhone and iPad this summer!
Dead Cells is an award-winning roguelike metroidvania action platformer. Explore a sprawling, ever-changing castle... That is, assuming you're able to fight your way past its keepers. To beat the game, you'll have to master frantic 2D combat, with the ever-present threat of permadeath looming.
First available on PC and console, Dead Cells is now in the final phase of a true mobile adaptation coming this summer on iOS!
Carefully redesigned for iPhone and iPad with a revamped interface
Two game modes available (original & auto-hit)
Customize the buttons' positions and sizes, more touch controls options available
Include MFi external controller support
Premium game: get the full Dead Cells experience for €9.99! (no ads, no F2P mechanics)
11 languages available
Dead Cells will come later on Android devices. Get notified when it's out by email here!
Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat.
Playdigious confirms Dead Cells will be released on Android in Q3 2020
Back in 2018, Playdigious listed Dead Cells on the Play Store under pre-registration, but it would seem someone at the company had jumped the gun a little early, and so the listing was wiped clean. Thankfully it was confirmed in 2019 that the popular roguelike would indeed be officially coming to Android, but at the time, no date of release was provided. Well, in a recent response to TouchArcade on Twitter, Playdigious has confirmed that Android users can expect the arrival of Dead Cells on the Play Store in Q3 of 2020, which means the game should land sometime between the beginning of July and the end of September.
Android version will be out Q3 2020. We are also working on content update but do not have a timing to share at the moment. Ultimately we will catch-up with Console/PC versions.
— Playdigious (@Playdigious) January 8, 2020
Dead Cells is coming to Android on June 3rd
In January, we learned that Motion Twin and Playdigious would bring the award-winning roguelike metroidvania Dead Cells to Android in Q3, and today these studios have confirmed that the game will arrive on June 3rd, which fits squarely within the previously announced timeline. On top of this announcement, the title is finally available on the Play Store for pre-registration, after a brief appearance two years ago that first clued us in that the game may be coming to Android.
Once the Android version of Dead Cells lands in June, it will be available for 10% off its retail price ($9.99) for the first week. There will be no in-app purchases or advertisements present. It will be a premium release. Of course, if you're eager to get your hands on the title, you can pre-reg through the Play Store widget below so that you'll receive a notification on release day.
Dead Cells will escape to Android devices on June 3rd!
Montpellier, France – April 7th: Play as an alchemic experiment that doesn't seem ready to kick the bucket just yet! Dead Cells is set to release on Google Play on June 3rd! Pre-Register now to get notified when the game is out to grab it at a special 10% off launch price (regular price $9.99/9.99€) for its first week of release!
In addition, for the first time Dead Cells iOS is at -30% for a whole week, starting today!
Dead Cells is now in the final phase of its Android adaptation, coming on June 3rd!
Motion Twin, the award-winning French studio, has partnered up with Playdigious, the established publisher behind Evoland 2 and Cultist Simulator mobile, to adapt and publish the critically acclaimed roguevania Dead Cells on mobile!
