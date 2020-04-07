



In October of last year, I broke the news that Dead Cells had popped up on the Play Store as a pre-registration listing, but the title was soon delisted. Sadly there was no way to know if that listing was a mistake, or if someone had simply pulled the trigger a little early. Well, there is no more need to guess. Motion Twin has announced a partnership with Playdigious to bring Dead Cells to mobile. The title is scheduled to be released on iOS sometime this summer, and an Android version "will come later."

Today's announcement doesn't really go into many details other than the fact that Playdigious will serve as the publisher for this mobile port, and that an iOS and Android release are both planned for the future, with the iOS version coming sometime this summer. We also know the iOS version will come with controller support and a single price point ($9.99) with no free-to-play mechanics in tow, so hopefully the Android version will land with similar features. At the very least Playdigious has provided an email alert system on its Dead Cells website for those that would like to register so that they will receive a notification once the game is available on their platform of choice.

I suppose it was obvious that Dead Cells would eventually make its way to mobile, especially after an accidental Play Store listing that came complete with a pre-registration button. Heck, it would even appear that the once-removed Play Store listing has made a return, though all information has been blanked out. Whether or not this page will serve as the official listing upon release remains to be seen, but it may be something to keep an eye on in the coming months as development of the Dead Cells mobile port progresses.