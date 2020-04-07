According to documentation on the official Hangouts Meet support website, the service could soon be renamed Google Meet. Google has not announced a branding change for the video conferencing tool, but the header and title of the support site have both been renamed to reflect the new name (a change which occurred very recently), as well as in at least one piece of the support documentation itself.

This would leave the next-generation Hangouts Chat as the last product (with a future) in Google's portfolio bearing the Hangouts name. The consumer-facing Hangouts service has no official end of life date, but Google has made clear on multiple occasions that users will be transitioned to Hangouts Chat at some point in time, and the original Hangouts will be shut down. I have to think that, if Google is rebranding Hangouts Meet to Google Meet, Hangouts Chat may soon just become Google Chat, which would be exceptionally ironic: GChat was the unofficial and widely used name for Google's original chat client, Google Talk.

Changing the name of the Meet service, though, is a pretty obvious move. As Google attempts to compete with the likes of Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Zoom on various fronts, the Hangouts branding comes with a ton of baggage that could potentially confuse consumers and business users alike. Hangouts is the name not just for Google's legacy consumer chat service, but its original video calling and conferencing platform, as well as its live video streaming service (Hangouts on Air). All of those services are going to be taken offline, and in the case of Hangouts on Air, already have been. It would only follow that Hangouts Chat would drop the branding as well, so that Google can present both as part of a new, unified Google communications platform, and not something related to a number of soon-to-die and already-dead services.

We've reached out to Google in an attempt to confirm the rebrand.