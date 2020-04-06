Back in August of 2019, the mobile version of Terraria received a large update after a three-year drought. This update is known as Mobile 1.3, and it brought with it many necessary bug fixes and changes, such as a brand new UI, new controls, and online multiplayer. Basically, the mobile version was rebuilt from the ground up for version 1.3, and today a new update was just released on the Play Store that brings physical controller support to the game, a much-requested feature that's been missing for the last seven years.
Fans have been asking for bluetooth controller support to be added to Terraria's mobile version since it was released in 2013, and today the game's devs finally delivered. Not only can everyone expect their bluetooth controllers to now work with the mobile version of Terraria after they update to version 1.3.0.7.8, but they can even customize their controller's sensitivity inside of the game's settings.
Terraria's new physical controller settings
On top of the addition of physical controller support, Terraria's virtual controls have also been updated today. As of version 1.3.0.7.8, players can create four unique virtual control profiles that can be easily swapped in-game. There's even an option in there to change the touchscreen layout.
Terraria's new touch control profile options and custom layout editor
So if you'd like to check out the new physical and virtual control options added to the mobile version of Terraria today, you can grab the sandbox survival game from the Play Store widget below. Sadly there is no longer a free demo available for those that would like to try before they buy, and so interested parties will have to pony up $4.99 before they can play.
