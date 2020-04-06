Article Contents
TCL has taken today to remind us that it's upcoming 10-series of phones is, well, still upcoming. Reiterating most of the details we learned back at CES, we were previously told that more details for the phones would land at MWC — which, of course, didn't happen. In its latest announcement, TCL has added a few new pieces of information for its three upcoming, self-branded handsets, including more precise specs, pricing, and availability.
TCL 10 5G
Specs
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 765 5G
|Display
|6.53" FHD+ (1080x2340) "Dotch" LCD
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSD expandable
|Rear cameras
|64MP f/1.89 primary, 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle, 5MP f/2.2 macro, 2MP f/2.4 depth camera
|Front camera
|16MP f/2.2
|Power
|4,500mAh, wired reverse charging, quick charging
|Software
|Android 10
|Misc.
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|163.65 x 76.56 x ~9.05mm, 210g
|Colors
|Chrome Blue, Mercury Gray
|Availability
|"Select regions around the world later this year"
|Price
|€399/£399
Released details for the TCL 10 5G generally match what we knew earlier in the year. Although the precise chipset used wasn't formally revealed, the Snapdragon 765 5G matches what was guessed at the time, as do other specs.
We knew that the cameras between devices would vary, and the 10 5G really only has three useful ones: A high MP primary, wide-angle, and a macro camera. Like all the 10-series phones, it has a 1080p-equivalent display, though this one uses an LCD, unlike the "Pro" below.
Regional availability isn't specified, but pricing is telling. With the only currency units being GBP and euros, that probably means it won't come stateside — at least not anytime soon. At €399, it's also one of the cheapest 5G phones we've seen, though it doesn't support mmWave.
TCL 10 Pro
Specs
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Display
|6.47" FHD+ (1080x2340) curved AMOLED
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|128GB (UFS 2.1), microSD expandable
|Rear cameras
|64MP f/1.79 primary, 16MP f/2.4 wide-angle, 5MP f/2.2 macro, 2MP f/1.8 low-light video cam
|Front camera
|24MP f/2.0
|Software
|Android 10 (Android 11 update promised)
|Power
|4,500mAh, quick charging
|Misc.
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|158.5 X 72.4 X ~9.2mm, 177g
|Colors
|Forest Green
|Availability
|Europe, North America, Australia, and the United Kingdom Q2 2020
|Price
|€449/$449/£399/$899 AUD.
Close-up of the cameras on the 10 Pro.
The Pro gets a bump in the camera department over the 5G model, with a higher-resolution wide-angle camera and a dedicated low-light video cam. As the name suggests, it loses 5G connectivity with a Snapdragon 675, but it does have an in-house (sister-company) AMOLED display and an in-screen fingerprint reader.
Unlike the 5G, this device is explicitly coming to North America. Pricing varies by market, but we can expect to pay $450 when it lands sometime in Q2 of this year — within the next two months or so.
TCL 10L
Specs
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Display
|6.53" FHD+ (1080x2340) "Dotch" LCD
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB (EMMC) or 128GB (UFS, unspecificed), microSD expandable
|Rear cameras
|48MP f/1.8 primary, 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle, 2MP f/2.4 macro, 2MP f/2.4 depth
|Front camera
|16MP F/2.2
|Software
|Android 10
|Power
|4,000mAh
|Misc.
|Rear fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|162.2*75.6*8.4mm, 180g
|Colors
|Arctic White, Mariana Blue
|Availability
|Europe, North America, Australia, and the United Kingdom Q2 2020
|Price
|€249 EUR/$249 USD/£199 GBP/$499 AUD.
The lower-end TCL 10L switches things back to an LCD display (probably the same one as the 5G model) and bumps the chipset down a bit further to a Snapdragon 665. The useless/portrait-only depth camera also returns, and the primary camera gets a resolution drop. Mix in a rear-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor, and this is definitely the lowest-end of the bunch. However, a palatable $250 price tag (here in the US, anyway) smooths over most of those concerns.
Like the Pro, availability is set for Q2, in the next few months.
All three phones also get TCL's proprietary NXTVISION tech, ostensibly improving the display's color, clarity, and contrast and offering a real-time SDR to HDR conversion feature for videos. TV's are TCL's bread and butter, so even though that all might sound a bit gimmicky, there could be more to it. They all also get a dedicated Google Assistant button.
Though the 5G phone's availability is still TBD, the other two models should be available over the next two months. Interested parties can sign up to be notified at TCL's site when the 10 Pro, 10L, and 10 5G go on sale.
