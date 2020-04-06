Rugged phones remain a niche product market, and as a result, there doesn't seem to be much of an incentive for competition. Samsung has a new durable device for first responders and construction workers, but despite the $1,105 price tag, it's running software from 2017.

The Galaxy XCover FieldPro, which is now available exclusively on AT&T, is specifically designed for emergency teams. It supports AT&T's FirstNet network, complete with Push-to-Talk functionality and device-to-device communications (though the latter is supposedly coming soon). The FieldPro does come out ahead of the Galaxy S20 in a few other areas: the battery is user-replaceable, and there's a 3.5mm jack.

Specs Display 5.1" QHD (2560 x 1440) Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810

Octa-Core 64bit, 2.7GHz/1.7Hz Memory 4GB + 64GB, microSD up to 512GB Camera 12.0MP AF (Dual Aperture) + 8.0MP, Triple LED Flash Connectivity USB 2.0 Type C, 3.5pi Audio, Pogo Pin Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Wireless BT v5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps), NFC, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MU-MIMO,1024-QAM), A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo Dimensions 158.5mm x 80.7mm x 14.2mm, 256g Battery 4,500mAh Software Android 8.0 Oreo, update to Android 10 promised Durability MIL-STD-810G, Anti-shock, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

The phone seems like a decent product overall, but the choice of software is a head-scratcher. Samsung went with Android 8.0 Oreo, which is two and a half years old at this point. The company promised last year that the FieldPro would receive a software update to Android 10 at some point. If you're still interested, you can check it out at the link below.