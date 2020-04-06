With each of the last few OnePlus phone launches, the company has run pop-up events in major cities so that fans can come down and get their hands on the latest hardware before they go on general sale. In view of the current coronavirus situation, with many of the cities that would usually host a pop-up on lockdown, OnePlus has decided to do these pop-ups online instead.

If you head straight to the OnePlus website after the online launch event's keynote on April 14 (roughly around 5pm BST), you'll have a chance to be one of the first to order a OnePlus 8 series device. It'll then be dispatched the following day in a special pop-up box with not only the phone you've purchased but also some free OnePlus-branded merch thrown in for good measure.

Unfortunately, early pop-up orders will only be taken in Europe, and there will be very limited quantities, just as there always is at the physical events this online one is replacing. If you want to be one of the lucky few, you'll have to be quick on the draw. Tune into the live-streamed announcement at 4pm BST (11am EDT) on April 14 and then be ready and waiting on the official website as soon as it finishes and you might just stand a chance.