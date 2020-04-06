There's plenty of hype for the OnePlus 8 series as we come within two weeks of its supposed launch. However, as any hero needs a sidekick, we're told to expect two of them with that flagship phone — new OnePlus Bullets Wireless earbuds and a 30W wireless charging pad.
The company teased some earbuds on its Indian Twitter account this week.
Looking at the way to free your music or looking at a sign🤔
Maybe both! pic.twitter.com/1FJ49Ov578
— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 29, 2020
Today, we're learning of some intelligence from Indian leaks blogger Ishan Agarwal who told 91mobiles that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z may be a more affordable version of the $99 Bullets Wireless 2. The Bluetooth 5 buds won't be truly wireless — they're connected to each other by a cord that rings around your neck. They will also likely come with noise cancellation (we suspect Qualcomm's cVc solution as was the case for the Wireless 2) and charge via USB-C. Alas, don't expect this to be available when the OnePlus 8 phones launch on April 14.
Earlier on, we heard that the devices would be the first in the series to support wireless charging and that they would be doing so with a splash by supporting 30W rates. Agarwal has now proffered that a OnePlus Warp Charge 30W wireless pad will indeed be announced alongside the phones. Sadly, we don't have pictures of the product to show you.
Of course, accessories alone don't a phone make: you can learn more about the OnePlus 8 here.
More specs and colors
Renowned leaker Evan Blass has shared renders of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, showing 4 different colors: black, white, blue, and green. The latter two fit the colors we've seen on leaked OnePlus 8 renders.
Another leaker, Ishan Agarwal, is back with more details about the headset, which he shared on PriceBaba. According to his sources, the Z will have OnePlus's famous Warp Charge, which would allow it to provide 10 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. On a full charge, it can last 20 hours. Other interesting details include IP55 certification, and 110ms Bluetooth latency, lower than the AirPods Pro's 144ms.
