If you're looking for a reason or 400 to use your phone or tablet a bit more often this quarantine, Google would suggest you subscribe to Play Pass if you already haven't. The $5-a-month program gets you ad-free access to apps and games (premium versions if they're available) with all the possible DLC included.

Take time for Play. Enjoy Google Play Pass, your 🎟️ to hundreds of games and apps without ads or in-app purchases, for an extended 30-day free trial. Offer ends May 14, 2020. Terms apply. https://t.co/XV2ft1tufZ #PlayPass pic.twitter.com/SkgYHJyqT9 — Google Play (@GooglePlay) April 6, 2020

Now would be a particularly swell time to sign on: through May 14, the company is offering an extended 30-day free trial period — double the usual 14 days.