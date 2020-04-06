Article Contents
Welcome to Monday, everyone. Last week it started to look like sales were starting to slow down, but looking at today's list, it would appear that many developers are still putting up quality sales to help everyone alleviate their boredom as they self-quarantine. This is why I'm excited to announce that Beamdog's Baldur's Gate sequel Siege of Dragonspear is available today for half-off. On top of this, you can pick up Bridge Constructor and Heroes of Loot 2 while they're on sale, two quality games that can easily eat up many hours of the day. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 47 temporarily free and 63 on-sale apps and games for the start of the week.
Free
Apps
- Analog Pink - Palette Pink - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Analog Summer - Palette Summer - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Notes $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Grindle Oni A $1.54 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Stereobreak $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- College Days - Choices Visual Novel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic - RPG Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Bowling Alley 3D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Unwanted Gray $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Boxes Drop - Tower block $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Brumpfus Hopeless Chase $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- D7: pack the colored Dominoes per 7. Casual game. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stories: Your Choice (more resources at start) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Epic Animal - Move to Box Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Knight War: Idle Defense Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Magnet Balls 2: Physics Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Blade Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP] 2048 Bunny Maker - bunny city building $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bouncy Music 3D - Best Relaxing hyper casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tomb Hunter Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- EQQO $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wormster Dash $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- EQQO VR $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Timus Dark Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Zephyr - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Black Army Sapphire - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CRAYONIC ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hexadark - Hexa Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hexaring - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Black & White HD -Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cirgus - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flaton - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Glass HD - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Irex - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Pie 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Win Circle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Win10 Flat - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Platin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roui - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- MePlayer Movie Pro Player $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard/Mouse Premium $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- VIP Notes - protected notepad with attachments $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Remote Ripple PRO (TightVNC) $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Volume Control Panel Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- ColorMeter camera color picker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Periodic Table 2020 PRO - Chemistry $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wudao Taiji $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- GeoExpert - Spain Geography $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KeyChord - Piano Chords/Scales $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Total Calculator-Paid $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weather Forecast Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alarm Clock Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- So Many Butts! - interactive book for kids $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Adelita's Revolution $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Fish-o-niric $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Heroes of Loot 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cube Crush Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fantasy Solitaire TriPeaks Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mystery of Fortune 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Please, Don't Touch Anything: Classic $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pocket war 2K (early access) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Enchanted Worlds $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bridge Constructor $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crystal Wars $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Trainer PRO - Repertoire Builder $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Daedalus $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $1.35; Sale ends in 6 days
- Siege of Dragonspear $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Draw Rider Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CELL 13 - The Ultimate Escape Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- HEXASMASH • Best Lockdown Time Killer Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- LASERBREAK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- LASERBREAK 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- LASERBREAK Escape $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- LASERBREAK Renegades $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Bright Planet : Xperia Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Wave $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dark Void - Black Circle Icons (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Flight - Flat Minimalist Icons (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Flight Dark - Flat Icon Theme (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Glass Pack - Transparent Theme (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Gold Leaf - Icon Pack (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Light Void - White Minimal Icons (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Lines - Icon Pack (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Lines Dark (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Lines Gold - Icon Pack (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Material Things - Colorful Icon Pack (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Moonshine Pro - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Murdered Out - Black Icon Pack (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Pasty - White Icon Pack (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Rad Pack - 80's Theme (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Grid - Icon Pack (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Themecraft - 8-Bit Theme (Pro Version) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
