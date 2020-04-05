We've all got our own ways of getting the news. There are plenty of sources out there (including us), and lots of different ways to consume it — from video to audio to this: the written word. And if you prefer to have that news delivered rather than seeking it out, you should check out the Android Police newsletter.

Our newsletter is an email, summarizing and analyzing the biggest and most impactful stories of the week, penned directly from the hand of AP's editor-in-chief, David Ruddock. If you'd like an example, you can read the very first Android Police newsletter here.

Although sign-up confirmations were slightly broken for a short period, they should be working again now. We also value your privacy and promise not to share or sell your email address. We won't even use it for anything else — we just want to send you our newsletter.

So, have you subscribed to the Android Police newsletter? And if you're already getting it delivered each week to your inbox, what do you think so far?

Have you signed up for the Android Police newsletter? Yes, I'm already a subscriber.

Yup, I just subscribed.

No, but I might subscribe later.

Nope, not interested. View Results