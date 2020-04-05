Ever since we've been asked to work from home, I've received a bunch of messages from my friends and coworkers asking me about home workout apps to stay fit. Instead of privately sharing my recommendations with them, I preferred to make them more widely available here. I've chosen ten apps from the Play Store that are highly-rated and can help most people continue to exercise while confined, including cardio, body weight, and high intensity training.

Freeletics - Workout & Fitness. Body Weight App

Freeletics is one of the most popular fitness apps around. It offers a wide variety of bodyweight exercises you can do anywhere, and lets you access pre-set routines or build your own, based on your targets. Each move comes with a video explanation, so even beginners can reproduce them without prior experience. Everything is designed to walk you through your session, with built-in timers and counters, as if you were training with a coach. A paid membership will get you a tailored fitness plan with a fully customized experience to reach your goals faster.

Fitbit Coach

The Fitbit Coach app is very similar to Freeletics, and gives you access to various video workouts. A nice touch is the Fitbit radio, which plays motivating music to energize your sessions. There's also a premium subscription that will grant you access to personalized and exclusive training content.

Thenx

Thenx is similar to Freeletics and includes a bunch of bodyweight and calisthenics moves, although some may require specific equipment. All moves are displayed in a video format with a professional trainer showing them. You can choose exercises based on your level, and even post your own and follow other athletes.

HIIT & Cardio Workout by Fitify

High-Intensity Interval Training workouts are quite the hit, but they require precise timing and pre-built routines, which usually means it's more convenient to attend a class than to build your own. However, thanks to Fitify, you'll be able to do these sessions at home and even personalize their duration, exercises, and rest intervals. If you'd rather start with simpler workouts, there's also a bunch of light cardio and aerobic sessions to choose from, so you can gradually work your way up to more intense moves. I particularly like the app's ability to estimate your calories based on individual data, which provide a more precise estimate of how much you're burning per workout. Lastly, there are other Fitify apps available that focus on particular body parts or equipment, depending on what your goals are, and what you have at home.

Tabata HIIT. Interval Training at Home

Tabata workouts are a kind of HIIT and only last four minutes. This makes it easy to fit into a busy day at home, between taking care of the kids and working. The app's training plans focus on different objectives, including specific body parts, fat burning, etc. There's also an option to create your custom workout based on the included exercises. I particularly appreciate the app's built-in calorie counter and integration with Google Fit, which make it easy to keep track of your workouts.

Bodyweight Workout at Home

If you're not into bells and whistles and want a simpler app, this one is probably a good choice. It comes with a bunch of pre-set routines and can even automatically build a training plan based on your level. You still get access to videos, but there's no virtual coach to walk you through the whole workout. Instead, you'll have to enter how many reps you've done for the app to track them and build progression charts. It's a nice alternative for the ones who already have experience but still want some guidance while training.

Pilates workout routine－Fitness exercises at home

Not all workouts have to be intensive, and Pilates is an excellent way of training your body in a mild way and to improve muscle flexibility. This app comes with 60 exercises that include video and text instructions. You get to pick from six different programs, ranging from daily workouts for beginners to more advanced ones, or have the option to create your custom workout with the exercises you want. This developer also has a bunch of other home workout apps available on the Play Store, including Yoga and aerobic ones, which you can also check out if you like this one.

Fitplan: #1 Personal Training App

Fitplan features many home workout sessions from popular trainers, with more than 50 programs adapted to your personal goals. As with most of the apps mentioned above, the exercises feature step-by-step video instructions. This app is subscription based, though, but you'll get to try it for a week before you decide whether you want to use a free alternative or continue with this one. I recommend you give several of these apps a try, and decide which one is worth your money.

Home Workout - No Equipment

If you're a lifter and are left without a gym, this app is probably the one for you. Home Workouts provides a range of body weight exwercices that are specific to a muscle group and don't require any equipment. The content also includes warm-up and stretching routines, for a fully complete workout session, as well as the ability to access video instructions and track your progress.

Home Workout - No Equipment & Meal Planner

If you're looking for an app that includes both cardio and weight training, this one should be a good choice. It's not as sophisticated as most of the other ones, as it doesn't have actual video instructions, but it still offers voice guidance and animations. Its built-in meal planner is also convenient, as it helps you eat healthy without having to refer to yet another app.

Nike Training Club - Workouts & Fitness Guidance

Nike's app is full of good stuff: it features free workouts that include strength, endurance, mobility, and even yoga. You can also target specific body parts, including abs, arms, shoulders, glutes, and legs. Workouts range from beginning to advanced levels, with various intensity, and can last from 15 to 45 minutes.

With such a complete offering, you'll get to pick any kind of workout you want, without the need for equipment at home. If you're lucky enough to have access to some, the app also includes full-equipment exercises, which can come handy after confinement. Lastly, given the current situation, Nike is giving free access to NTC Premium to everyone, granting access to programs led by trainers, nutritional and wellness guidance, as well as on-demand classes and whiteboard workouts.

PUMATRAC - Fitness Training, Workouts & Running

PUMATRAC is designed to help you work out without any equipment with the help of a virtual coach. It features more than 100 boxing, ballet, yoga, pilates, and running exercises, as well as a built-in community of athletes to motivate each other. The app also works on Wear OS watches, but this feature is mostly useful if you're running outdoors, which isn't really possible these days.

Decathlon Coach - Sports Tracking & Training

Decathlon is a French chain of sporting good stores and has developed an app to help people reach their goals. It comes with many built-in exercises that can include various sports to fit with the brand's wide range of equipment. Exercises include bodyweight training, pilates, and stretching. There's even a built-in GPS to track outdoor sessions once you're allowed to go out, as well as training plans for runners to prepare for a 10km, half marathon or marathon. Lastly, the app features meal recommendations, which is particularly handy given the situation, as we can be tempted to me more lenient on what we eat when staying at home.

Asana Rebel: Get in Shape

Many of the above apps are focused on working out, while this one is more complete, as it combines yoga, strength, and high-intensity cardio exercises. In addition to workouts, it features meditation sessions and recipes, helping you get in shape and go through this difficult period while staying healthy, both physically and mentally.

adidas Training by Runtastic - Home Workout

Many of the above apps feature pre-set workouts, while this one focuses on letting you create customized ones. For instance, you can set up the duration of your sessions and which muscle groups you want to concentrate on in just a few minutes, for the app to create a personalized plan. As with most apps, you get video instructions for each exercise, but with the added benefit of being able to view them on a bigger screen using a Chromecast.

Given the situation, we need to refrain from going out as much as possible. For the sake of our mental and physical health, it's important to continue to exercise, and I hope this selection can help you continue to work out from home while quarantined. Don't hesitate to share your favorite apps with us in the comment section below and please make sure to keep it free from off-topic remarks, including medical information or advice, governments/politics, and personal insults.