OnePlus is usually praised as a manufacturer that updates its devices sooner rather than later, but our data shows that that isn't necessarily the case for the OnePlus 7 Pro. It missed quite a few security patches in the course of the last year. The latest release continues this trend: While OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 have just received an update to OxygenOS 10.0.5 (or 10.3.2 in India), they've only gotten the March security patches, not the ones from April.
At least the devices aren't stuck with the January patches any longer, which they've received as part of their previous OxygenOS release. Other than the security update, OnePlus says that it has optimized RAM management and improved system stability. The camera has also picked up a more stable slow-mo video recording mode, and a bug that made screenshots disappear randomly in the Gallery has been fixed.
System
- Optimized the RAM management
- Improved system stability and fixed known issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03
Gallery
- Improved stability for recording videos in slow-mo
- Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in Gallery
- Synced video playback speed with audio
As always, the new software is rolling out in stages. You can check your system settings for updates, but if you haven't received a notification yet, it'll likely take some time until the OxygenOS release reaches you.
OnePlus 7 and 7T too
OxyenOS 10.0.5 (or 10.3.2 in India) is now rolling out to the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro with the same exact changelog — improved RAM management, slow-mo updates, and so on. Sadly, the security patch level is still fixed at March.
