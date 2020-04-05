Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a fantastic sandbox ragdoll physics game, a delightful bomb-based platformer from Nitrome, and a quality dice-based board game adaptation from Dire Wolf. So without further ado, here are the more notable Android games released during the week of March 30th, 2020.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Android Police coverage: Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a quirky ragdoll physics game that just landed on Android

Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a sandbox game that offers ragdoll physics and online co-op multiplayer gameplay. It's like someone mixed together Goat Simulator with Human: Fall Flat and then added a package delivery mechanic in the mix to really stir things up. What's nice is that you are free to roam around the game. This means you can explore with up to three friends, which is where the real fun is to be had, laughing at your buddies as they flail about while struggling to control the game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

PAW Patrol Alphabet Learning

PAW Patrol Alphabet Learning is a title that offers a mini-game collection designed for children, and it, of course, stars the characters from Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol TV show. Luckily Nickelodeon doesn't take advantage of its fanbase with greedy games, and so you can rest assured that this premium release will offer worthwhile lessons for your children to help them learn how to read and write.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

ISOLAND: The Amusement Park

ISOLAND: The Amusement Park is the latest release in CottonGame's point and click adventure series. It serves as a prequel of sorts, and so it will be your job to solve the mystery behind an amusement park since it's suspiciously part of your only memory after waking up with amnesia. This is why you'll explore a gloomy town while solving a bunch of puzzles, and evolving the story will eventually shed some light on why the later games take place. So this is definitely a release for longtime fans, though it's a solid adventure game as a standalone experience as well.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.49

Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition

Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition is an indie game originally created with RPG Maker 2003. Well, the enhanced edition was just released on Android this week, and it offers an RPG experience similar to that of classic turn-based JRPGs. As you can see, the title offers 16-bit graphics, and so it definitely looks the part. Sadly, like most RPG Maker ports, the touchscreen controls aren't great, though physical controllers are supported out of the box, which makes for a much more pleasant experience.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Bomb Chicken

Bomb Chicken comes from Nitrome, one of my favorite mobile developers. The pixel-based graphics in this release are definitely a sight to behold, and since the platforming-based gameplay revolves around the use of bombs, it plays a bit like a 2D version of Bomberman. You'll use your bombs to access secret corridors, and you'll also use them to reach out of reach platforms by stacking them. Of course, if you're still near any of these bombs before they go off, it's game over, so careful placement is the key to success.

Monetization: $6.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Sagrada

Sagrada is a dice-based board game that Dire Wolf has transformed into a digital adaptation. Apparently, Sagrada was one of the best-reviewed board games of 2017, where players take turns drafting colorful dice, to then place them in gorgeous stained-glass windows to complete puzzling patterns. So just like the physical board game, players can choose to play against their friends (with local pass and play), or they can choose to go online to face off against random real-world opponents. So if you already love the physical version of the game, then you're going to love the digital release.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Shape And Hue

Shape And Hue plays like a sliding tile puzzler. Much like the physical games, it will be your job to swap tiles with one another in order to line up the images contained within the board. This can be tough since each image is made up of similar colors, and tons of lines, which is what makes the game so challenging. So despite the minimal design, this is a game that's anything but easy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Astalo

Astalo comes from the same people behind the PAKO car chase series, but instead of racing around while avoiding cops, you'll get to crawl through an assortment of dungeons in this hack and slash release. First and foremost, it's clear the graphics offer a wonderful style, and luckily the gameplay holds up too. Like most dungeon crawlers, you'll spend your time fighting an endless assortment of enemies, though boss fights and an endless mode are also available, which should keep things interesting.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Food to Go 3D

Food to Go 3D looks like a typical foodservice game, but it bucks the timed serving trend by offering a game where creating new recipes is the goal. Essentially you're the owner of a food truck, and so you'll have to come up with interesting recipes so that you can build a customer base, which means serving your customers is as simple as tapping on them. This makes for a stress-free game since there is no need to rush while playing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Saw Stick

Saw Stick is a simple arcade game that's all about timing. It will be your job to time when a saw intersects with a line of sticks, and of course, there are certain steel sticks you can't touch, or else it's game over. The goal is to see how long you can saw through these regular sticks before you inevitably try to saw through a piece of steel that ends your run.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Rose and Camellia

This is why I love mobile games. They allow for some crazy ideas. The sheer ridiculousness Rose and Camellia, a new release all about slapping people, is a perfect example. Sure, the game is slightly confusing since some of its mechanics remain unexplained, but the gist is that you'll get to slap your foes, all while avoiding any incoming slaps. This is literally a slap fighting game, and it offers something I've yet to experience, so for that alone, I recommend checking it out. Sure, it's a silly game, but it's unique and can be fun once you get a handle on the controls.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $8.99

Masketeers : Idle Has Fallen

Masketeers : Idle Has Fallen is an early access release, and an idle game, though a few RPG mechanics are present. So like most team-based RPGs, you'll click on buttons at the bottom of the screen to pull off moves, and this is how you will grind through the game as you earn new powers. It's a basic setup that combines two of the most popular genres in mobile right now, and at the very least, the graphics are pleasant, even if the gameplay only offers the same boring mechanics we've all seen a hundred times before.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $19.99

Devil Hunter: Eternal War

Devil Hunter: Eternal War is the latest MMORPG to land on the Play Store, and it offers the exact same experience as the rest. This means auto-mechanics are indeed included, making for a game that primarily plays itself until you reach the endgame where whales compete with each other for bragging rights. Primarily this title plays like an idle game, where navigating menus and micromanaging your stats is your main form of interaction.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Eternal Sword M

Eternal Sword M is another mobile MMORPG that offers the same auto-battle and navigation systems as the rest. These systems esentially turn a massively multiplayer game into an idle game because all you'll really do is jump from one menu to the next to micromanage a constant assault of notifications as the game plays itself. Of course, Eternal Sword M is monetized to the hilt, in order to help sell people the solution to the endless grind. Sure, the graphics look great, but does that matter if all your time is spent in menus that cover the screen?

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Hero Factory

Hero Factory is an idle game where building new heroes is your primary goal. This means you'll spend your time micromanaging your factories' settings throughout an assortment of menus in order to ensure that the best heroes are being made. Like most idle games, you don't even have to play to advance through this release, though the title is monetized to the hilt, so don't expect to advance at a worthwhile pace without continually spending real-world money.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Disney Mirrorverse

Disney Mirrorverse is the latest game from the company that stars a bunch of characters from its properties, and like all the rest, it's a children's game filled with gambling mechanics and endless purchases. It's a team-based RPG, and it's currently only available in the Philippines as a soft-launch title. While I have no doubt the game will come to the West shortly, it's still clear this is just another cash grab from an increasingly greedy company that is perfectly fine with purposefully exposing children to gambling mechanics. Thanks Disney!

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Tales of the Black Death - Italy

Talk about bad timing. Tales of the Black Death - Italy clearly isn't a title that's going to go over well since the country is still massively struggling with the current coronavirus outbreak. The parallels between the coronavirus and the bubonic plague are clear enough, and then you have the cherry on top that places the game in Italy. Man, If I were the developer of this title, I definitely would have held onto this for a few more months, at the very least. Hence the current listing in our WTF section, since that's the first thing I thought when I saw Tales of the Black Death - Italy. What the fuck?

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

