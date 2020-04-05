Dolphin is an incredibly popular emulator for the Nintendo GameCube and Wii, allowing you to play thousands of great console games on Windows, Mac, Linux, and even Android. The Android port has received plenty of great updates over the past year, like Wii remote emulation, and now it even has a dark mode.

An update to Dolphin's source code on March 24th added support for Android's system dark theme, though it only affects the game selector menu and other areas of Dolphin's own interface — games are left alone.

If you want to try dark mode support, you'll have to download the latest development build from Dolphin's website for the time being. The Play Store app is currently on version 5.0-11608, while dark mode support landed in 5.0-11810.