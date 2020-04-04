If you're looking to get a pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds, you might want to get one of the best options on the market. Sony's WF-1000XM3 buds have just hit their lowest price ever, at only $189 on Amazon, which is $41 lower than their MSRP, even though they've been selling for about $200 since December.

The buds feature the best noise cancelation in their category, combined with excellent audio quality. In terms of battery life, they offer about five hours of battery life, which can be extended to 24 hours with the charging case. The latter uses a Type-C port, so you can fill it up using the same cable you use for your phone or laptop.

In his review, Ryan praised their sound quality, design, noise cancelation, and battery life, but found them a bit expensive. Thankfully, they've now reached their lowest price ever, which clearly alleviates this drawback. Sadly, only the black version is this low, while the white model costs $10 more.