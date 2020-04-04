Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous three weeks or so. Today I have an app for HMD's global data-roaming sim card, two Energy Ring apps for Samsung devices, and a Dolby-branded recording app. So without further ado, here are all of the notable Android apps released in the last three weeks.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

HMD Connect

Android Police coverage: HMD, maker of Nokia phones, plans to launch a global data-roaming SIM card

HMD, the creator behind the Nokia line of phones, is going to soon offer a global data-roaming sim card. This HMD Connect app was created so that users can manage their data-only plans on the go. Of course, it's still early days, so pricing for the service is still unknown, but with this app popping up on the Play Store in the last few weeks, it seems clear that HMD is nearing an official release for the service.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs ?

Energy Ring - S20/5G/Ultra/+ battery indicator!

Android Police coverage: Energy Ring brings its hole-punch battery indicator to the Galaxy S20

There are new Samsung flagships out there, so it's time again for IJP to release a new energy ring app for the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, and S20 Ultra 5G. Much like the previous battery ring apps from the dev, this release offers a customizable ring that is placed around the screen cutout for the device's front-facing camera. So if you're looking to add some style to your device while utilizing a unique battery meter, then the latest Energy Ring release is precisely what you are looking for.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $26.99

Brightness Manager - brightness per app manager

Brightness Manager is an early access release that can set individual brightness settings for each and every app you have installed. This way, if you prefer to launch something like your Kindle app at the lowest brightness possible, you can. You can even set up custom settings for your default brightness, and all of this can be done in a clean UI that's simple to navigate. Best of all, this is a premium release that won't break the bank.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

HowWeFeel

HowWeFeel is a health check-in app that can compile community check-ins to help doctors and scientists anticipate the next coronavirus flare-up. All you have to do is self-report your age, gender, zip code, and any health symptoms. There is zero need to share your phone number or email address, which is better than similar reporting methods that do ask for these details.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Dolby On: Record Audio & Music

Dolby On: Record Audio & Music can supposedly transform your phone into a powerful recording tool by offering noise reduction, a dynamic EQ, stereo widening, compression, and normalization. Basically, it's a recording app with smart noise reduction baked in, which should allow for clear recording, or at least better sounding recording than a standard recording app. So far, user reviews are pretty positive, and I have to say I agree. Dolby has indeed delivered on its claims.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

My app earnings

My app earnings is a beta release that's currently in testing, and it's an app built to track your daily earnings. It's a finance app, and it offers a widget so that you can keep track of your finances at a glance. You can even export your data as a CSV file so that you can do your analysis in the desktop app of your choosing. Best of all, logs aren't kept, since all of your data is stored locally.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs ?

Loop Maker Pro - Music Maker

Loop Maker Pro is a music creation app that's built around the use of music loops. There's a large library of loops to choose from, and you can set each loop to the app's main pad, which is where you'll tap to create your own musical tracks by combining loops. While I can't say this is a professional level music creation app, it sure is fun to play around with.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Rotation Manager - Screen Orientation Manager

Rotation Manager is just that, an app to manage the screen orientation on your device. You can set up rotation commands for different apps. So say you'd like all of your YouTube links to open in YouTube in landscape, you can do that. Any app, any orientation, you can set the rules so you'll no longer have to look like an idiot while smacking your phone just to get an app to shift to the orientation you want.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Volume Styles - Customize your volume panel

Volume Styles is a slick volume panel app that can replace the stock volume panel with something a lot more customizable, not to mention, useful. So whether you'd like to customize the volume sliders to better match your theme, or are simply looking to display certain sliders over others, then this is an app that can easily help you with that.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece

Appcompanist

Appcompanist is an early access release that offers many recorded accompaniments. Basically, singers that are looking for a specific style of backing track can use this app to find the tempo, key, melody, fermata they are looking for in order to practice. 550 vocal exercises and warm-ups are included as part of the free version, and so there are features locked behind the title's in-app purchases. At the very least, you can check out what Appcompanist has to offer before you decide to spend any money.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $9.99 a piece

Energy Ring - A51/71 Z battery Indicator!

For one reason or another, IJP only offers support for a few devices in each of its battery ring apps, and so Energy Ring - A51/71 Z battery Indicator was created specifically to support the Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, and Z Flip devices. Much like the above listing for Energy Ring - S20/5G/Ultra/+ battery indicator, if you happen to own one a Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, or Z Flip, then you can add an informative and customizable battery ring around the cutout for the front-facing camera.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $26.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

ZenKey Powered by AT&T

ZenKey Powered by AT&T is the latest password manager to affiliate itself with a US carrier. Essentially this app can create new usernames and passwords for any app or website, and you can also add your existing services if you have already created an account. This way, the app will handle all of your username and password needs so you'll no longer have to sign in to all of your accounts manually.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

WTF App Of The Week

6

It's been a while since a WTF app has crossed my path, but when I saw 6 listed on the Play Store this week, I knew I had to list it. This is an app that displays the number 6 on your screen, and that's it. You can change the color of the number and the background, but that's really all there is to see. Of course, if you choose to look at your phone while it's upside down (with rotation off), then you can double this app's usefulness by displaying the number 9. Count me in.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 3 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.