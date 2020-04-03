Compared to Spotify, YouTube Music's social options feel rather lackluster, but Google is working on changing that. While you can't follow other people just yet or get a special Duo Mix for you and your special someone, you can now at least share your profile complete with your public playlists with others via links.

App interface.

The functionality is rolling out to the web interface (via 9to5Google) and the app. As far as we can tell, you can't find other people by just searching for their names, though, and you can't follow people (other than artists). You have to head to a public playlist and click or tap the creator's name to see their profile. The same is true when you want to see and share your own. The best way to do that is by heading to your playlists in your library, open one, and tap or click your name. A share button then lets you copy a link to your profile. On the web interface, you can also just copy the link in the address bar.

Desktop interface.

Profiles are rolling out as a server-side change and seem to have reached a lot of people already. If you don't see them yet, you can try getting a newer release of the YouTube Music app from the Play Store or APK Mirror, but your mileage may vary.