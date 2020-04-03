Samsung’s recent efforts to proactively release Android 10 to its flagship handsets left us impressed, considering the Korean brand was notorious for its protracted release schedules not too long ago. So far, at least, it's stuck to the Android 10 rollout roadmap that the company disclosed in late November. After updating many of its recent smartphones, Samsung is now also attending to its tablet range, starting with the 2019 flagship. A number of user reports from Germany have surfaced, revealing that the Galaxy Tab S6 is receiving the Android 10 update, in line with its scheduled April release.
Our tipster in Germany got the latest One UI build based on Android 10 on their LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 earlier today. The OS version T865XXU2BTC7 carries the March 2020 security patch and brings along a slew of Android 10 and One UI 2.1 features, including an improved dark mode, gesture navigation, and Digital Wellbeing capabilities. A Redditor also shared a screenshot of an updated software information page to corroborate the version details. With this update, the Tab S6 has skipped over One UI 2.0 and jumped directly to 2.1, which debuted with the Galaxy S20 line and was pushed to older Samsung flagships only last week.
As has always been the case with major updates, Samsung is rolling this build in a limited fashion, first to Tab S6 users in Germany. If past rollouts are anything to go by, the update shouldn't take long to cover most key markets, including those in North America and elsewhere. It weighs in around 2.2GB and should hit your device automatically if you’re in the region, or you can check for it manually from the Settings menu.
- Thanks:
- Zdenek
